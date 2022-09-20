UrduPoint.com

Minister For Early Establishment Of Five Mobile Food Testing Labs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Minister for early establishment of five mobile food testing labs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Food Atif Khan on Tuesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority to expedite work on establishment of five more mobile food test laboratories in the province.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress of on-going projects of Food department, he said that the government had already set up seven labs and with addition of five more labs the number would reach to 12.

He said that provision of quality food was not possible until there was a comprehensive system, adding that more improvement was also being brought.

On the occasion, Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh told the meeting that during last few months, the Authority took samples of 3,752 edible items from 20 districts and found 1,21 substandard items.

He said that mobile food testing labs conducted 1284 tests of dairy products and found 362 samples of substandard and adulterated milk and 15,500 litres of adulterated milk was discarded.

He further said that the up-gradation work on Hayatabad testing labs was in full swing and would soon be completed. The minister appreciated performance of the Food Authority and said that it would ensure quality food items to consumers.

