Minister for early implementation of Tourism Culture and Heritage Ordinance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Friday said that implementation of Tourism Culture and Heritage Authority Ordinance should be ensured at the earliest.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed the progress regarding setting up Tourism Culture and Heritage Authority.

Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta briefed the advisor on technical aspects of the authority.

The Advisor to CM said through setting up the authority, matters of tourism, culture and archeology had been linked up.