Minister for early possession of land for housing projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Khan Thursday directed Housing department to complete identification and possession of land for housing projects in merged districts.

Presiding over a high level meeting here, he also directed to start work on Swat �Wanigram project in February and ensure timely completion of the project.

He said the government is considering housing projects in all regions of the province to provide best accommodation facility public.

The meeting attended by Additional Secretary Housing Matlob ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Tufail Khattak, Director General Imran Wazir, Housing Collector Hamid Gigiyani and other high officials of Housing department.

The Minister was informed that the as per the directives of Chief Secretary, KP Housing Foundation has started consultation process with representatives of government employees for houses and plots.