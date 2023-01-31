UrduPoint.com

Minister For Easiest Registration Of Birth, Death, Marriage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Tuesday directed the officers of his department to introduce a digital system to make the process of birth, death and marriage registration transparent and speedy as there were many complaints from the citizens in this regard.

He urged to provide this facility to the citizens at door step. He was taking a briefing from the DG Local Government board here.

He said that due to the incomplete development projects in various cities and villages, the people were facing severe difficulties and due to delay, the cost of the projects also increased enormously, so the ongoing development schemes should be completed as soon as possible.

The minister said that there was a need to make the system of allocation and payment of development contracts transparent as due to the commission mafia, a large part of the allocated funds got exposed to corruption, which ultimately resulted in non-standard works.

He also directed the officials to give comprehensive proposals within a week to facilitate the process of death registration hassle free. He warned that issuance of fake certificates by union councils should be strictly stopped.

The provincial minister said that regular training courses should be organized for effective capacity building of local government officers and other staff. He also sought the details of the offices taken on rent.

Earlier in the briefing, it was stated that Punjab had a target of 100 percent birth registration by 2030, which was currently up to 82 percent and Baldia Online was providing various facilities to the citizens at home.

