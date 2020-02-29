Minister for education, Advisor condoles with heirs of Shahnaz Ansari, Aziz Memon

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab had expressed their deep sorrow and grief with the heirs of PPP's MPA Shahnaz Ansari and journalist Aziz Memon.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, provincial minister and advisor visited Naushero Feroze and condoled with the family members of MPA Shahnaz Ansari and journalist Aziz Memon. They said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of both incidents had assured to apprehend the accused soon.

They further said that a joint investigation team (JIT) had been constituted on the demand of heirs of slain journalist Aziz Memon and new notification would be issued in this regard soon.

They praised the decision of the government to appoint Mushtaq Mahar as New IGP Sindh. They said after appointment of New IGP, major reforms would be made in police department. Among others Member Sindh Assembly Feroze Jamali, PPP's District information secretary Khan Muhammad Awan, excise and taxation officer Saeed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Captain � Bilal Shahid Rao, SSP Dr Farooq Ahmed and others were present.