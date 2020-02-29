UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Education, Advisor Condoles With Heirs Of Shahnaz Ansari, Aziz Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

Minister for education, Advisor condoles with heirs of Shahnaz Ansari, Aziz Memon

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab had expressed their deep sorrow and grief with the heirs of PPP's MPA Shahnaz Ansari and journalist Aziz Memon

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab had expressed their deep sorrow and grief with the heirs of PPP's MPA Shahnaz Ansari and journalist Aziz Memon.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, provincial minister and advisor visited Naushero Feroze and condoled with the family members of MPA Shahnaz Ansari and journalist Aziz Memon. They said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of both incidents had assured to apprehend the accused soon.

They further said that a joint investigation team (JIT) had been constituted on the demand of heirs of slain journalist Aziz Memon and new notification would be issued in this regard soon.

They praised the decision of the government to appoint Mushtaq Mahar as New IGP Sindh. They said after appointment of New IGP, major reforms would be made in police department. Among others Member Sindh Assembly Feroze Jamali, PPP's District information secretary Khan Muhammad Awan, excise and taxation officer Saeed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Captain � Bilal Shahid Rao, SSP Dr Farooq Ahmed and others were present.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Chief Minister Police Murad Ali Shah Family Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Chairman MDA for completion of ongoing projects in ..

4 minutes ago

Qureshi lauds SCO's role for regional development, ..

4 minutes ago

Kabulov Says US-Taliban Peace Deal May Not Go Smoo ..

9 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt releases Rs 226 mln to deal with Coron ..

5 minutes ago

Kaaba keys holder attends Mehfil-e-Milad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.