Minister For Education Calls On KP Chief Minister; Discusses Future Of Private Schools

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan led a delegation of office bearers of Private Schools Education Network called on the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed future of education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan led a delegation of office bearers of Private Schools Education Network called on the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed future of education in the province.

During the meeting, the issues being faced by the private schools in Corona erected situation were also discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that every effort would be made to protect the future of 2.2 million children studying in private schools and the teachers who adorned them with education.

The Chief Minister directed to form a committee headed by Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan and Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan which would submit its recommendations and comprehensive report to the Chief Minister within ten days in the light of which relief would be given.

Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and MD Private Schools Regulatory Authority Tashfeen Haider were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan said that the government would take all possible steps to solve all the genuine problems of private schools.

Office bearers of the Private Schools Education Network (PEN) expressed full confidence in the meeting and thanked the Chief Minister and the Minister for Education for taking special interest in their issues.

The delegation included Muhammad Saleem Khan, Amjad Ali Shah, Syed Anas Takrim, Shaukat Mahmood, Fazlullah Daudzai and others.

