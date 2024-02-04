Minister For Education Calls On Punjab Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir met Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor's House on Sunday.
The governor, also chancellor of the public sector universities, held a detailed discussion with the education minister on matters pertaining to higher education. They exchanged their views for solving administrative and academic problems of the universities on priority.
Mansoor Qadir submitted his recommendations to the governor for bringing improvement in the universities affairs. He emphasised that their was dire need to put a special focus on the new universities.
Balighur Rehman said the universities were focal point of education and wisdom and their standards need to be further elevated. He acknowledged that positive role of universities with regard to making the new generation a useful citizen could not be denied. The governor said that he, being the chancellor, keenly oversees the financial and administrative affairs of universities, so that they could be reformed according to the international standards by further improving their quality of education.
