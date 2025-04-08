Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inclusion of out-of-school children in adult literacy project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In a bid to tackle out-of-school children, Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat on Tuesday emphasised the inclusion of these children in the Adult Literacy Project.

Chairing a meeting with Secretary Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal, the minister highlighted the

role of non-formal schools in improving literacy rates and stressed the need for expanding

the scope of adult literacy initiatives.

He assured that the Punjab government was committed to addressing budget shortages

and enhancing resources to improve educational outcomes.

The minister instructed that efforts should be directed towards improving enrollment through

the adult literacy project.

He also mentioned that the chief minister Punjab is very supportive of education and is

determined to address shortage of resources.