Minister For Education Shafqat Mehmood Terms Govt's Performance Excellent In All Sectors

Fri 14th June 2019

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was excellent in all sectors including education as it was transparently working for welfare and prosperity of the masses

Terming the fiscal budget 2019-20 a people and business friendly, he said the difficult decisions had been taken to stable and improve the national economy.

The Stock Market was running smoothly, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the current account deficit reduced to a great extent due to measures taken by the PTI government and it was a positive indication for the economy.

He said the governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had taken huge loans besides looted Rs 24,000 billion ruthlessly during ten years of their tenures. This was the time to investigate such corruption and to hold accountability against their leadership, he said.

Leaders of PPP and PML-N were confined in jails in massive corruption charges and scandals, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and carrying out investigation against looters and plunderers transparently, adding the previous government had appointed NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and not PTI government.

