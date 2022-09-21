UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Minister for effective measures to eliminate dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the anti-dengue measures and stressed upon to increase use of Tilapia and Gulfam fish to eliminate dengue larva.

The minister directed to observe 'Anti-dengue Day' on Thursday to sensitize people about dengue.

He said that number of Tilapia and Gulfam fish should be increased in ponds and water reservoirs in the province to eliminate dengue larva.

He directed the officers concerned to adopt effective surveillance and monitoring to eliminate dengue mosquito.

Abbas Ali urged to take on board all the parliamentarians as well as the districts' administration for this purpose and to achieve the target.

He directed the officers to keep the website of the the department and CM dashboard updated regarding the anti-dengue activities in the province.

