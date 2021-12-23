UrduPoint.com

Minister For Effective Measures To Prevent Water Theft From Canals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:11 PM

Minister for effective measures to prevent water theft from canals

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Thursday directed the Irrigation department to take effective measures and make legislation to prevent water theft from various canals of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Thursday directed the Irrigation department to take effective measures and make legislation to prevent water theft from various canals of the province.

Presiding over a briefing of Irrigation Department North Zone here, he said farmers should be given priority in water distribution so that the water problems of the farmers could be solved and crop production could be increased.

On the occasion Chief Engineer North Nasir Ghafoor Khan briefed in detail about the ongoing projects of Irrigation Department in North Zone and also informed about the progress on ongoing projects including Shamizai Irrigation Scheme Swat, Khanpur Dam and issues in this regard.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub appreciated the performance of North Zone and directed to expedite work on various development projects.

The Chief Engineer also briefed the minister about digitalization of the department and establishment of an IT Lab at the department.

SE PIC Ghulam Ishaq and other officials were also present during the briefing.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Dam Progress Nasir Khanpur From

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

46 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.