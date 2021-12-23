Minister for effective measures to prevent water theft from canals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Thursday directed the Irrigation department to take effective measures and make legislation to prevent water theft from various canals of the province.

Presiding over a briefing of Irrigation Department North Zone here, he said farmers should be given priority in water distribution so that the water problems of the farmers could be solved and crop production could be increased.

On the occasion Chief Engineer North Nasir Ghafoor Khan briefed in detail about the ongoing projects of Irrigation Department in North Zone and also informed about the progress on ongoing projects including Shamizai Irrigation Scheme Swat, Khanpur Dam and issues in this regard.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub appreciated the performance of North Zone and directed to expedite work on various development projects.

The Chief Engineer also briefed the minister about digitalization of the department and establishment of an IT Lab at the department.

SE PIC Ghulam Ishaq and other officials were also present during the briefing.