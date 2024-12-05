Minister for Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafiq applauds winning team of International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge-2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafiq highly appreciated the winning team of International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge-2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister for Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafiq highly appreciated the winning team of International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge-2024.

He was the chief guest at the award Distribution Ceremony of International Volunteer Day CERTs [Community Emergency Response Teams] Challenge held at Emergency Services academy here on Thursday. Bhakkar CERTs team got the first position, Gujrat second, while Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured the third position in the challenge. He praised the participation of teams across Pakistan and China, emphasizing their crucial role in strengthening community safety and emergency preparedness. He also acknowledged the efforts of Ms. Deeba, Head of Community Safety & Information, Exercise Controller Muhammad Ahsan and the evaluation team for organizing the event under the leadership of Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

The International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge was organized at the Emergency Services Academy to enhance the emergency preparedness of communities, Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) established in all Union Councils of Punjab, universities, other organizations of Pakistan and the region. A total of 62 CERTs/ Volunteer teams across Pakistan, including a team from China participated in the four-day challenge from 2nd to 5th December 2024. All teams were provided same opportunity to exhibit their Community Action for Disaster Response Skills including Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) management, Light Search & Rescue, Basic Life Support & First Aid, as well as Response to Fire and Water Emergencies.

United States Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins commended the Punjab Emergency Service and Emergency Services Academy for organizing the International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge-2024. She praised Dr. Rizwan Naseer and his team for promoting community resilience and emphasized the vital role of volunteerism in creating safer communities. Highlighting the importance of global cooperation in emergency preparedness, she reaffirmed U.S. support for community-based safety initiatives in Pakistan. She congratulated participants, particularly top performers and encouraged continued engagement in volunteer training and emergency response efforts. Furthermore, Ms. Romina Kochius Cluster Head GIZ Pakistan also appreciated the volunteer participation and role of Emergency Services for saving lives and promoting safety in Pakistan. She emphasized GIZ’s partnership with Rescue 1122 in enhancing workplace safety and training.

Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer thanked all dignitaries for attending the ceremony.

At the end, Minister for Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafiq presented the winning trophy to the Community Emergency Response Team Bhakkar with Cash prize of 300,000 for securing 1st position. Whereas CERT Gujrat received runner up trophy with cash Rupees 200,000 and CERT Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secured third position and received Rs. 100,000 in International volunteer Day CERTs Challenge 2024. The team of China have been presented with commendation trophy.