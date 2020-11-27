Minister for ending discrimination towards AIDS patients

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday called for end of stigma and discrimination towards HIV/AIDS patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday called for end of stigma and discrimination towards HIV/AIDS patients.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Guidelines for Management of STIs jointly organized by the King Edward Medical University and UNAIDS at a local hotel, she appreciated the organizers for holding an important event.

She said the government had introduced Insaf Medicine cards for patients of TB, Hepatitis and HIV/AIDS and around 180,000 cards were being distributed for free treatment. "The initiative will especially help patients of Co-infections," she added.

The minister said that patients of HIV/AIDS had to take medicines throughout their lives and adherence to treatment was key to managing the disease. "Major source for spread of HIV/AIDS are quacks, re-use of infected syringes and lack of violation of SOPs during blood transfusions,"she said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Punjab AIDS Control Program was providing free of cost diagnostic, counseling and treatment services to HIV/AIDS patients across the province. She said behavior of doctors provided half the treatment to patients. She said that discrimination and stigma towards HIV/AIDs patients especially in healthcare setting was totally unacceptable.

The Health Minister added that the key task of Medical Universities was to conduct research and said great efforts were already being made towards treatment of Thalassemia patients.

Responding to questions of journalists, she said violation of SOPs at political gatherings was causing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. She urged politicians to be especially careful in the wake of second wave of corona pandemic that had caused lockdowns around the world. She said prevention of COVID-19 was possible only through compliance with the SOPs and complete care was being provided in public sector hospitals.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan especially joined the event and shared his thoughts on the subject.

Country Director UNAIDS Dr Maria Elena Filio, Vice Chancellor KEMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Director Punjab AIDS Control Program Dr Munir Ahmed, Professor Dr Ijaz Hassan, Professor Dr Ayesha Ihsani, Professor Ayela, Professor Tahir Jamil, Dr Shehla Shaukat, representatives of UNFPA, WHO and a large number of physicians and experts attended the program.