Minister for energy Omar Ayub Khan directs K-Electric to improve its distribution system

Directs K-Electric To Improve Its Distribution System

Minister for energy Omar Ayub Khan has directed K-Electric to improve its distribution system to facilitate the consumers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Minister for energy Omar Ayub Khan has directed K-Electric to improve its distribution system to facilitate the consumers.In a twitter message he said Federal government has already accorded approval to provide 150 megawatt additional electricity to K-Electric keeping in view difficulties being faced by citizens of Karachi.

The existing distribution system is not appropriate to supply additional electricity to the citizens.He made it clear that Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Company is providing additional gas ranging between 10 to 15 MMC FD to K Electric company.He also rejected the claims of low gas pressure and termed it against the facts and recorded data..