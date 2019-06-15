UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Energy Omar Ayub Khan

Directs K-Electric To Improve Its Distribution System

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:52 PM

Minister for energy Omar Ayub Khan directs K-Electric to improve its distribution system

Minister for energy Omar Ayub Khan has directed K-Electric to improve its distribution system to facilitate the consumers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Minister for energy Omar Ayub Khan has directed K-Electric to improve its distribution system to facilitate the consumers.In a twitter message he said Federal government has already accorded approval to provide 150 megawatt additional electricity to K-Electric keeping in view difficulties being faced by citizens of Karachi.

The existing distribution system is not appropriate to supply additional electricity to the citizens.He made it clear that Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Company is providing additional gas ranging between 10 to 15 MMC FD to K Electric company.He also rejected the claims of low gas pressure and termed it against the facts and recorded data..

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Twitter Company Gas Government

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

18 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

15 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

16 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

24 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

16 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.