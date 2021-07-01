UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Enhancing Agriculture, Livestock Sectors' Export

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:01 PM

Minister for enhancing agriculture, livestock sectors' export

Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak on Thursday said that the government was focusing on enhancing exports related to livestock and agriculture sectors to China so that the people could get benefits from China Pakistan Economic Corridor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak on Thursday said that the government was focusing on enhancing exports related to livestock and agriculture sectors to China so that the people could get benefits from China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He was addressing the participants of a training workshop organized jointly by Punjab University Institute of Quality and Technology Management and South Asian Standardization (Chengdu) Research Centre. Training session was attended by leading entrepreneurs.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, the minister appreciated Institute of Quality and Technology Management and South Asian Standardization (Chengdu) Research Centre for engaging top agriculture and livestock products exporters from Pakistan to increase Pakistan's share in China's agriculture and livestock related imports.

The minister assured IQTM Director Dr. Muhammad Usman Awan that feedback provided by the participants of the training would be used to devise strategies in the province as the Punjab government was committed to make CPEC related projects "a success story".

Dr. Muhammad Usman Awan in his remarks assured the participants that all guidance related to standardization and import regulations would be provided to the entrepreneurs in Pakistan, so that Pakistani agriculture and livestock products may make significant entry into the world's largest populated country, China.

Opening ceremony was also attended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and Faculty of Quality & Industrial Systems Engineering Dean Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shafiq.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Import Government Of Punjab Punjab China Agriculture CPEC Chengdu May All From Government Share Top Asia

Recent Stories

Haleem Adil Shaikh welcomes Dr Rahim to PTI

3 minutes ago

Former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim meets PM; annou ..

3 minutes ago

US manufacturing slips in June amid industry strug ..

5 minutes ago

Nigeria parliament passes long-delayed oil and gas ..

5 minutes ago

US Supreme Court upholds controversial voting rest ..

5 minutes ago

Pelosi Picks Democrat Thompson to Lead Jan. 6 Capi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.