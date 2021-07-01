Minister for enhancing agriculture, livestock sectors' export

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak on Thursday said that the government was focusing on enhancing exports related to livestock and agriculture sectors to China so that the people could get benefits from China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He was addressing the participants of a training workshop organized jointly by Punjab University Institute of Quality and Technology Management and South Asian Standardization (Chengdu) Research Centre. Training session was attended by leading entrepreneurs.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, the minister appreciated Institute of Quality and Technology Management and South Asian Standardization (Chengdu) Research Centre for engaging top agriculture and livestock products exporters from Pakistan to increase Pakistan's share in China's agriculture and livestock related imports.

The minister assured IQTM Director Dr. Muhammad Usman Awan that feedback provided by the participants of the training would be used to devise strategies in the province as the Punjab government was committed to make CPEC related projects "a success story".

Dr. Muhammad Usman Awan in his remarks assured the participants that all guidance related to standardization and import regulations would be provided to the entrepreneurs in Pakistan, so that Pakistani agriculture and livestock products may make significant entry into the world's largest populated country, China.

Opening ceremony was also attended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and Faculty of Quality & Industrial Systems Engineering Dean Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shafiq.