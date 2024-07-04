Minister for ensure quality and transparency in development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Thursday directed the officers to design all the projects keeping in minds of the next ten years,besides completing within its stipulated time.

A meeting with his chair held at Civil Secretariat, in which the progress of ongoing development schemes under the Punjab Local Government Department was reviewed.

Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul briefed the Provincial Minister on all the projects.

The Local Government Minister directed to complete the ongoing public welfare schemes promptly and in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision, ensure quality and transparency.

A significant amount has been allocated for development schemes in the new budget and it is now our duty to ensure timely completion of the projects, stated Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq.

He said that repair schemes for broken streets and drains should be completed on a priority basis and all the projects should be designed following the following the demands of future.