Minister for ensuring quality material in ongoing schemes

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Forest Minister Sardar Sibtain Khan said on Friday that it was the responsibility of officers to ensure the quality of construction in the ongoing development schemes in the district.

The Minister was chairing a review meeting here at DC office regarding the steps and strategy taken for anti-coronavirus and ongoing development schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha, CEO Health Dr Parvez Iqbal, XEN Building GHualm Abbas Virk, XEN Highway Rai Ali Nawaz, deputy director development Irfan Anjum and other concerned officers.

Sardar Sibtain Khan said that complaints were received from Thesil Piplan regarding the use of substandard material in ongoing development works. He directed the deputy commissioner for redressing the complaints at the earliest and constitute an inspection committee to probe the matter.

The minister directed the officers that it was yours responsibility for ensuring quality construction, adding that they should themselves monitor the works.

He directed to present a detailed report of development projects of all sectors of PP-88 and also ensures the completion of works within the stipulated period.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha issued orders for setting up an inspection committee and directed to probe the matter immediately.

Earlier, the Forest Minister on the behalf of Punjab government distributed financial assistance cheques to the deserving people of Christian community belongs to Tehsil Mianwali and Piplan.

Chairman Market Committee Mianwali Afzal Khan and Christianleader Amjad Martin were also present.