Minister for ensuring safe disposal of industrial waste

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, taking notice of media reports about disposing of industrial waste in sewerage drains in an unsafe manner, on Tuesday directed the factory owners to ensure safe disposal of industrial waste.

The Sindh minister, in a statement on Tuesday, maintained that the unsafe disposal of industrial waste was not only adding up to the environmental pollution but those irresponsible practices were also causing diseases.

The minister for industries and commerce also directed MD Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) to require factory owners of disposing of industrial waste in a safe manner.

Dharejo while warning the factory owners who were disposing of industrial waste in an unsafe manner, stressed them to desist from the environmentally hazardous activities otherwise strict action would be taken against them as per the law.