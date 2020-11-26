Minister for ensuring transparency in contracts, tenders process

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Sultan Muhammad Khan here Thursday directed the concerned authorities to ensure transparency in awarding contracts, tenders process and timely completion of development projects without compromising on quality.

Presiding over high-level meeting of KP Cabinet sub committee on law here, the Minister said all problems in this regard should be addressed on priority basis.

Culture and Labour Minister, Shaukat Yousafzai, Secretary Communication and Works Ejaz Ansari and others senior officials of Irrigation Department attended the meeting.

They said transparency in uplift projects was a cornerstone of PTI government policy and no compromise would be made on transparency in awards of contracts and tenders.

Sultan Muhammad while appreciating the suggestions of the committee said that these recommendations after finality would be presented in the Cabinet meeting.