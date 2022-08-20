Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema has directed the concerned officials to ensure checking of route permit and vehicle fitness, besides expediting action against smoke-emitting vehicles under the smog policy

He reiterated that corruption of even a pie is not tolerated in any way in the department and there is no place for those who do not perform duties.

While presiding over the performance evaluation meeting of Secretary Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs), he said that no compromise would be made on performance as stern action would be taken against the negligent.

Secretary RTAs from all districts of Punjab participated in the meeting.

The officers are reprimanded for laxity in the ongoing anti-dengue activities. Minister Muneeb Sultan further said that any officer and employee who perform tremendous will be appreciated and honoured.