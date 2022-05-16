Minister for ensuring water supply for irrigation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Monday directed Irrigation department to ensure sufficient water supply for irrigation of crops in the recent heat wave and timely complete ongoing irrigation schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Monday directed Irrigation department to ensure sufficient water supply for irrigation of crops in the recent heat wave and timely complete ongoing irrigation schemes.

He further said that adequate supply of water is essential to protect crops from extreme heat. The PTI provincial government is taking practical steps to provide relief to the people.

He expressed these views while presiding over meetings with various delegations in his office. The delegations apprised the Provincial Minister of the problems being faced by them in their areas and thanked him for the record development work.

Talking to the delegations, Provincial Minister said that "the PTI government believes in practical measures instead of slogans. Health card provides free treatment in private and government hospitals across the province."