Minister For Equipping Youth With Technical, Vocational Skills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Sindh caretaker minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce, Muhammad Younas Dagha, Monday, stressing on need of equipping the youth with professional skills said that technical and vocational education should also be imparted in schools from the seventh grade
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Sindh caretaker minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce, Muhammad Younas Dagha, Monday, stressing on need of equipping the youth with professional skills said that technical and vocational education should also be imparted in schools from the seventh grade.
He was speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony held here at Sindh Boy Scouts Complex Karachi Auditorium to honour students of backward areas of the province who have achieved significant success in matriculation examination.
The ceremony organized by a non-profit organization Green Crescent Trust (GCT) was attended by Sindh Caretaker Law Minister Barrister Muhammad Umar Soomro, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon and others.
Younas Dagha while addressing the ceremony termed it as a matter of pride to present certificates of appreciation to children who obtained remarkable achievement despite of financial hurdles.
He appreciated endeavor of GCT for the promotion of education and stressed on collaboration between Sindh government and non-governmental organizations on the basis of public-private partnership for promotion of education in the province.
He advised the students to continue their studies with full zeal and dedication to earn laurels for their country and their families
Chief Executive Officer Green Crescent Trust, Zahid Saeed, briefed at the occasion that GCT has established 166 welfare schools for promoting education and literacy in the backward areas of the province and 31,700 children were acquiring education in those schools.
He emphasized joint efforts by welfare organizations and the Sindh government to enhance enrollment of out-of-school children and said that development goals could not be achieved without ensuring the provision of quality education to all.
Later, certificates of appreciation and prizes were awarded to the students who exhibited outstanding performance in matriculation examinations.
Recent Stories
Judo trials commenced at SAU under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programm ..
Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam calls on Sindh Governor ..
Punjab collaborates with Chinese environmentalists to tackle smog challenges
Court extends Fawad Chaudry ‘s physical remand for three-day
ECP assigns electoral symbols to 150 political parties for general elections
No regrets as Osaka loses at Australian Open on Grand Slam comeback
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections
LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects
DC visits site of under construction bridge
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judo trials commenced at SAU under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme6 minutes ago
-
Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori6 minutes ago
-
Punjab collaborates with Chinese environmentalists to tackle smog challenges6 minutes ago
-
Court extends Fawad Chaudry ‘s physical remand for three-day6 minutes ago
-
ECP assigns electoral symbols to 150 political parties for general elections6 minutes ago
-
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS52 minutes ago
-
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections52 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nomination papers52 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects59 minutes ago
-
DC visits site of under construction bridge59 minutes ago
-
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary59 minutes ago
-
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities60 minutes ago