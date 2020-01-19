Minister for establishing new cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday asked for establishment of new cities in the province to reduce the burden of population on big cities.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday to review the pre-feasibility report, presented by the Urban Unit regarding establishment of new cities in Lilla, Sukheki, Pindi Bhattian and suburban areas of Gujrat, he said establishment of new cities would help resolve traffic and dense population issues to the optimal level.

The minister gave instructions to the authorities concerned to examine possibilities of establishment of new city near Nankana Sahib, keeping in view its historical and religious importance.

He said the Punjab government wanted to establish new cities in the province in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and it has sought services of Urban Unit for preparation of pre-feasibility report in that regard.

Representatives of Urban Unit apprised the participants about salient features of pre-feasibility report including possibilities of investment, infrastructure development, environment, shifting of population, connectivity through road and rail, urban development and designing.

Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehboob, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Syed Zahid Aziz, Director General Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Nadeem Sarwar, COO Urban Unit Abid Hussaini, senior specialist Khurram Afzal, Chairman Punjab Housing Task Force Yaqoob Izhar, General Secretary Muhammad Atif and other officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.