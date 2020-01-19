UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Establishing New Cities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Minister for establishing new cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday asked for establishment of new cities in the province to reduce the burden of population on big cities.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday to review the pre-feasibility report, presented by the Urban Unit regarding establishment of new cities in Lilla, Sukheki, Pindi Bhattian and suburban areas of Gujrat, he said establishment of new cities would help resolve traffic and dense population issues to the optimal level.

The minister gave instructions to the authorities concerned to examine possibilities of establishment of new city near Nankana Sahib, keeping in view its historical and religious importance.

He said the Punjab government wanted to establish new cities in the province in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and it has sought services of Urban Unit for preparation of pre-feasibility report in that regard.

Representatives of Urban Unit apprised the participants about salient features of pre-feasibility report including possibilities of investment, infrastructure development, environment, shifting of population, connectivity through road and rail, urban development and designing.

Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehboob, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Syed Zahid Aziz, Director General Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Nadeem Sarwar, COO Urban Unit Abid Hussaini, senior specialist Khurram Afzal, Chairman Punjab Housing Task Force Yaqoob Izhar, General Secretary Muhammad Atif and other officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Road Traffic Gujrat Nankana Sahib Pindi Bhattian Sunday Housing

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

2 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.