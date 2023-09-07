Open Menu

Minister For Excise & Taxation Announces Special Campaign Against Major Tax Evaders

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 06:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister for Excise, Revenue, and Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash on Tuesday chaired a monthly review meeting regarding the performance and reforms in the department.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Excise, Director-General of Excise, regional directors, and officers. The meeting included a detailed review of the financial performance for the two months of August and July of the fiscal year 2023 for all Regional and District Excise offices.

The meeting emphasized the need for a detailed briefing on revenue recovery by the Excise Department. The minister urged that special attention should be given to timely and 100% revenue recovery for all Excise officers.

He said that the role of the Excise Department in the province's economic stability was very important. The officers were instructed to ensure rigorous efforts and hard work for targeted revenue recovery.

The implementation of laws regarding penalties and punishments in the Excise Department was announced. The minister said that corruption, incompetence, and negligence in duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that officers who do not perform their duties will face consequences, while those who work diligently will be rewarded.

The minister said that special campaign against major tax evaders will be initiated throughout the province. The Minister emphasized the need to work as a team, with open doors for all officers in his office.

Regional officers were urged to accelerate their efforts to ensure timely achievement of revenue targets.The minister appealed to the taxpayers to cooperate with the Excise Department in paying their taxes and contributing to the province's development.

