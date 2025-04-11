Open Menu

Minister For Exemption To Examination Centers From Electricity Load Shedding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has taken notice of load shedding at examination centers during the ongoing matriculation exams has directed K-Electric to exempt all examination centers from load shedding and instructed K-Electric officials to remain in constant contact with the administrators of affected centers.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister expressing concern over the extreme heat and darkness caused by power outages, stated that load shedding at exam centers is causing significant distress to students.

He emphasized that providing relief to students during exams is the responsibility of both K-Electric and the government. "K-Electric can improve its public image by ensuring uninterrupted power supply at examination centers and easing the difficulties faced by students," he added.

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

59 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

2 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan