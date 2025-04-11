Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has taken notice of load shedding at examination centers during the ongoing matriculation exams has directed K-Electric to exempt all examination centers from load shedding and instructed K-Electric officials to remain in constant contact with the administrators of affected centers.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister expressing concern over the extreme heat and darkness caused by power outages, stated that load shedding at exam centers is causing significant distress to students.

He emphasized that providing relief to students during exams is the responsibility of both K-Electric and the government. "K-Electric can improve its public image by ensuring uninterrupted power supply at examination centers and easing the difficulties faced by students," he added.