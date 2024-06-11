Minister for expanding e-learning ‘POHA’ programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education Faisal Khan Tarakai has lauded the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation's e-learning programme-"POHA", directing the officials concerned to expand it to all districts of the province.

He said that Participatory Online and Home Learning Alternative (POHA)programme had been made in line with requirements of the modern age and yielding concrete results.

Chairing the review meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, the minister directed the Foundation’s officials to expand this program to all districts and introduce further reforms in the system to provide more facilities to students.

He said that program had fully digitized the attendance of students and teachers, online classes, and the entire teaching process. successfully meeting the requirements of the modern age.

He said it had provided the students with access to online lectures besides putting the examination system online.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director Ata-ur-Rehman, Deputy Managing Director Javed Iqbal, Deputy Director of E-Governance Noor Sher Afridi, and other officials.

He emphasized the need for offline teaching facilities in areas where internet access was unavailable to ensure the continuity of education for them besides establishing ‘Poha’ centers in each district.

During the meeting, the Minister was informed that the Foundation has a total of 276,900 students and 3,576 centers, with 5,705 teaching staff.

Under the Education Support Program, 7,191 students have enrolled in 55 partner schools.

Under the New School Programme, partner schools were provided fees of Rs10,000 per student at the Primary level, Rs1,500 at the middle level, Rs2,500 at the high level, and Rs 3,500 at the higher secondary level.

Moreover, the education minister appreciated the foundation's enrollment campaign, stating that their top priority was to provide free quality education to students.

He directed that practical steps be taken for out of school students in the settled districts and that a comprehensive proposal be presented at the next meeting.

He said that issues related to teachers' salaries are being resolved, and arrears would be released as soon as possible.

APP/slm