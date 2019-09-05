Minister for expediting automation scheme for cooperative dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo asked the officials concerned to speed up Automation Scheme for Cooperative Department.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at his office here on Thursday, said a statement.

He said that the Registrar Cooperative Societies should give more time to regional offices.

He also asked the officers to arrange seminars on Cooperative Department to create public awareness about the department and set up a complaint cell in the department.

He said that he would visit the societies to monitor ground realities and energetic officers/officials should be posted in the field while action would be initiated against negligent officials.

It was suggested in the meeting that for smooth and efficient functioning of cooperative societies the private administrators should discontinued and discouraged in future.

It was further suggested that the Registrar Cooperative Societies should take all possible efforts for conducting elections in the societies.

The Minister said that he would take all possible measures to resolve the issues of Cooperative Societies to provide relief to the people.