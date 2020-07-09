Minister for expediting development work on housing schemes

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Thursday said that housing sector was among the top priorities of the government and therefore no delay in housing schemes would be tolerated.

Presiding over a monthly review meeting of the department here, he asked the concerned quarters to expedite work on the ongoing schemes so that the people could be benefitted from these schemes.

On the occasion, the meeting was informed that 78 percent construction work on Hayatabad High Rise flats have been completed and block A and B would be completed this month while the computer detailing of the said blocks would also be done this month.

It was informed that a survey for identification of land for Satellite Towns in Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, Mardan, DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank Malakand and District Khyber would soon be started.

The meeting was told that the work on Jalozai Housing scheme was 70 percent completed but due to corona lockdown the handing over of possession of plots was delayed and now it would be given in December this year.

The Minister directed the department to conduct balloting of Hayatabad High Rise Flats by July 20 while work on Jarma Housing Scheme Kohat,and other projects in Swat, Bajaur should also be expedited.

He further directed the department to ensure handing over of possession of plots in Jalozai Housing Scheme by December this year.

The Minister took notice of illegal mining in CPEC city and directed a legal course of action against the culprits. He also directed preparation of feasibility report of Media Colony and Dangram Housing Scheme in Swat within a month.

The meeting was attended by secretary Housing Daud Khan and officers of the Housing Department.

