Open Menu

Minister For Expediting Process To Complete Safe City Project At Earliest

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Minister for expediting process to complete Safe City project at earliest

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Planning and Development, Muhammad Younus Dagha on Wednesday, stressed the importance of the Safe City Project for the safety and security of citizens and called for expediting the process to ensure completion of the project at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Planning and Development, Muhammad Younus Dagha on Wednesday, stressed the importance of the Safe City Project for the safety and security of citizens and called for expediting the process to ensure completion of the project at the earliest.

The minister while chairing a meeting in the regard said that the Safe City Karachi Project was based on modern scientific specifications and envisioned for the protection of lives and property of the citizens of the metropolis, so all the regulatory matters should be completed without any delay.

Younus Dagha instructed that two options of fibre optics lines should be considered for the installation of 13,000 state-of-the-art cameras under the Safe City Project to ensure optimal functionality and provision of alternative network service in case of any emergency.

For procurement of cameras, a competitive rate analysis report should be submitted to the ministry after taking rates from internationally renowned companies, he outlined and further directed that construction of the 10-story state-of-the-art building, at the proposed site within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, should be completed and made operational in one and a half years instead of a projected period of 3 years.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development board Syed Hassan Naqvi and other officials, Home Secretary Ijaz Ali Shah, Director General Sindh Safe City Authority Asif Ijaz Sheikh and senior officers of Sindh Police and Safe City Authority.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Police Station SITE Saddar All From

Recent Stories

DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Sub ..

DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Subdivision

2 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 124 ..

Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 1242 feet capacity

7 minutes ago
 China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as ..

China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as US cruise on

7 minutes ago
 ECP should announce date of general election: Pak ..

ECP should announce date of general election: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

7 minutes ago
 Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea o ..

Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea outbreak in Lasbela

7 minutes ago
CS chairs meeting to review rescue, relief operati ..

CS chairs meeting to review rescue, relief operation in flooded areas

26 minutes ago
 Nadeem Anwar appointed as chairman NTC

Nadeem Anwar appointed as chairman NTC

26 minutes ago
 Trkiye embassy celebrates Turkish Victory Day

Trkiye embassy celebrates Turkish Victory Day

26 minutes ago
 CS inspects DHQ Hospital, cotton crop in Khanewal

CS inspects DHQ Hospital, cotton crop in Khanewal

26 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge as rally fades

Stock markets diverge as rally fades

46 minutes ago
 NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultatio ..

NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultation on energy efficiency

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan