Minister for expediting process to complete Safe City project at earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Planning and Development, Muhammad Younus Dagha on Wednesday, stressed the importance of the Safe City Project for the safety and security of citizens and called for expediting the process to ensure completion of the project at the earliest.

The minister while chairing a meeting in the regard said that the Safe City Karachi Project was based on modern scientific specifications and envisioned for the protection of lives and property of the citizens of the metropolis, so all the regulatory matters should be completed without any delay.

Younus Dagha instructed that two options of fibre optics lines should be considered for the installation of 13,000 state-of-the-art cameras under the Safe City Project to ensure optimal functionality and provision of alternative network service in case of any emergency.

For procurement of cameras, a competitive rate analysis report should be submitted to the ministry after taking rates from internationally renowned companies, he outlined and further directed that construction of the 10-story state-of-the-art building, at the proposed site within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, should be completed and made operational in one and a half years instead of a projected period of 3 years.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development board Syed Hassan Naqvi and other officials, Home Secretary Ijaz Ali Shah, Director General Sindh Safe City Authority Asif Ijaz Sheikh and senior officers of Sindh Police and Safe City Authority.