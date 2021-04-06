Minister for expediting work on ADP projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Minister for Local Government and Law Akbar Ayub Tuesday directed all departments to expedite work on ADP development projects initiated under the umbrella of Local Government Commission and avoid unnecessary delay

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Minister for Local Government and Law Akbar Ayub Tuesday directed all departments to expedite work on ADP development projects initiated under the umbrella of Local Government Commission and avoid unnecessary delay.

Presiding over a meeting held here in connection with Provincial Local Government Commission, he said that PTI government believes in speedy and lasting development in the country and for the purpose all available resources were being utilized.

On the occasion he was briefed about the legal aspects of development projects initiated under the Local Government Commission and the matter related to tendering and other matters related to development projects by local government under ADP at district level.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM on Communication and Works Riaz Khan, MPA Mehmood Khan and officials of line departments.