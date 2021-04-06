UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Expediting Work On ADP Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Minister for expediting work on ADP projects

The Minister for Local Government and Law Akbar Ayub Tuesday directed all departments to expedite work on ADP development projects initiated under the umbrella of Local Government Commission and avoid unnecessary delay

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Minister for Local Government and Law Akbar Ayub Tuesday directed all departments to expedite work on ADP development projects initiated under the umbrella of Local Government Commission and avoid unnecessary delay.

Presiding over a meeting held here in connection with Provincial Local Government Commission, he said that PTI government believes in speedy and lasting development in the country and for the purpose all available resources were being utilized.

On the occasion he was briefed about the legal aspects of development projects initiated under the Local Government Commission and the matter related to tendering and other matters related to development projects by local government under ADP at district level.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM on Communication and Works Riaz Khan, MPA Mehmood Khan and officials of line departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf All Government

Recent Stories

The visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down 11 stores, fines 252 for ..

8 minutes ago

HBL launches Pakistan’s first comprehensive Pers ..

24 minutes ago

68 milkmen arrested in pre-Ramazan crackdown on pr ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 minutes ago

DPR Official Believes Kiev May Launch Offensive on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.