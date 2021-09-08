Minister for expediting work on ongoing development projects in Mardan, Chakdara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering Shakil Ahmed Khan Wednesday directed his department to expedite development work on all the ongoing projects in districts Mardan and Chakdara and asked officials concerned to inspect the progress on a daily basis.

He issued these directives during a meeting with MPAs Hamayun Khan and Zahid Shah Toru who called on him here at his office and requested action on snail pace work on development projects in their Constituencies.

The minister assured the parliamentarians that there would be no compromise on quality of work and the Public Health Engineering department would monitor the work on a daily basis and take prompt and stern action against the contractors who do not complete the work on time and use substandard materials.

Shakil Khan also issued the directive to meet the staff shortage in his department as identified by the two MPAs adding the government is committed to ensure merit and transparency in all walks of life and providing best facilities to the people at their doorstep on priority basis.

He said the Public Health Engineering department was working on drinking water, installation of tube-well, solaristation, facilitation centres, e-work order and many other projects of public welfare in different areas of the province including the merged districts.