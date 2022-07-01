Minister for expeditious work on various sports projects

An introductory meeting of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :An introductory meeting of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for food, Science and Information Technology, Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Sports Department briefed the minister on various new and approved ADP and AIP schemes and their PC-1. Funds allocated for the schemes were also mentioned during the briefing. Various projects for the promotion of sports in the province including ongoing work on Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad cricket Stadium, Kalam Cricket Stadium, up-gradation of Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar, indoor Gymnasium District Buner, District Government land for Tank Sports Complex and construction work on it, tehsil level playground on need basis, establishment of international standard indoor gymnasium in Abbottabad, construction of Sports Complex in Rustam Tehsil, establishment of Squash Courts, Swat Sports Complex were discussed. A detailed briefing was also given on sports activities and other projects in different districts of the province.

Provincial Minister Atif Khan directed the sports authorities to expedite work on the projects and complete them as soon as possible.

He also issued orders for necessary changes in PC-1. The provincial minister while issuing further instructions said that work should be expedited to fill the vacancies in sports and all tasks should be completed in a transparent manner.

A detailed briefing was also given on various ongoing ADP and AIP schemes and their PC-1. The schemes including KP Impact Challenge, National Youth Carnival, Small Scale Activities, establishment of Youth Center, establishment of Female Youth Center and other projects were also explained in detail. Atif Khan issued orders to change and review the PC-1 of some schemes. He also directed to include digital training courses in various schemes for the youth to benefit from IT skills.

He said that there should be standards for youth talent hunting. There is a lot of talent in the province which can be brought to lime light through youth talent hunt programs in every field. He said that a review meeting of the department would be held every week in which progress on the schemes of the department would be reviewed.