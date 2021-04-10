UrduPoint.com
Minister For Facilitating 70-year Plus Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

Minister for facilitating 70-year plus citizens

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the health department to ensure vaccination of the people of over 70 years of age

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the health department to ensure vaccination of the people of over 70 years of age.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said home vaccinationfacility for the people over 70 years of age had been provided.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said home vaccinationfacility for the people over 70 years of age had been provided.

People can contact on 1033 for further guidance, she concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

