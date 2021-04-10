Minister for facilitating 70-year plus citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the health department to ensure vaccination of the people of over 70 years of age.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said home vaccinationfacility for the people over 70 years of age had been provided.

People can contact on 1033 for further guidance, she concluded.