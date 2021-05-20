UrduPoint.com
Minister For Fair Distribution Of Water For Kharif Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari on Thursday appealed to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for fair distribution of water for Kharif crops.

Addressing a press conference, he said that at present there was 77 percent water shortage in Mangla dam, adding that water storage in the dam should have been increased.

He stressed upon the need to find a reasonable solution to this problem for saving the farmers of Punjab from economic loss and ensure food security.

Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Hussain Dreshak said that IRSA should ensure distribution of water to provinces on equitable basis.

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari said that water issue should be resolved on priority basis for economic prosperity of all provinces.

