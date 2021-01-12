UrduPoint.com
Minister For Fair, Transparent Distribution Of Zakat Fund

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The KP minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan on Tuesday stressed to assure the distribution of zakat funds in fair and transparent way among the deserving and warned stern action against those who are embezzling rights of the poor.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the chairman and members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council here at his office. He said an easy system would be introduced very soon to facilitate more beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

The minister further said all the difficulties would be addressed in the present distribution system of zakat while revolutionary reforms would be brought in this regard.

He said that PTI government took all decisions while upholding merit and transparency. The chairman and members of the council informed the minister regarding the issues being faced by them, meanwhile the Zakat and Ushr minister assured to resolve all their issues.

