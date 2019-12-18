Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood visits Govt. Polytechnic Institute for Women

UrduPoint.com
Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday visited the Government PolyTechnic Institute for Women H/8-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday visited the Government PolyTechnic Institute for Women H/8-1.

The minister was briefed in detailed about the skills development courses being provided to the girls in the institute.

He was told that the institute was offering one, two and three years technical courses and degrees to the students.

The officials of Polytechnic shared the current challenges being faced by the institute.

The minister directed the institute officials to ensure the provision of up-to-date technical training to girls make them professional for self earning.

He ensured to provide all out support to the technical institute to improve its performance.

On the occasion, he said the provision of technical and professional training to girls was need of the hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Govt. Polytechnic Institute for Women is working under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

