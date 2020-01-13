Minister for finalizing Jashn-e-Baharan arrangements

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements regarding Jashn-e-Baharan well in time to provide recreational facilities to the people.

During a meeting with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Gujranwala S.A. Hameed in his office here on Monday, he directed that PHA Gujranwala should take comprehensive steps to achieve the goals of tree plantation campaign.

The minister said Gujranwala district was part of Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) to curb pollution and reduce the drastic effects of climate change.

He further instructed that special focus should be given to maintain the cleanliness of parks and green belts in the city as a clean environment plays an important role in healthy living.

S A Hameed briefed the minister about new initiatives being taken by the PHA Gujranwala and said the authority had planted one hundred fifty thousand saplings in 2019 and a target of planting two hundred thousand saplings had been fixed in 2020.

During the meeting, arrangements of tree plantation drive in Gujranwala were also reviewed in detail.