UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Finalizing Jashn-e-Baharan Arrangements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

Minister for finalizing Jashn-e-Baharan arrangements

Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements regarding Jashn-e-Baharan well in time to provide recreational facilities to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements regarding Jashn-e-Baharan well in time to provide recreational facilities to the people.

During a meeting with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Gujranwala S.A. Hameed in his office here on Monday, he directed that PHA Gujranwala should take comprehensive steps to achieve the goals of tree plantation campaign.

The minister said Gujranwala district was part of Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) to curb pollution and reduce the drastic effects of climate change.

He further instructed that special focus should be given to maintain the cleanliness of parks and green belts in the city as a clean environment plays an important role in healthy living.

S A Hameed briefed the minister about new initiatives being taken by the PHA Gujranwala and said the authority had planted one hundred fifty thousand saplings in 2019 and a target of planting two hundred thousand saplings had been fixed in 2020.

During the meeting, arrangements of tree plantation drive in Gujranwala were also reviewed in detail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gujranwala 2019 2020 Housing

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

48 minutes ago

Libya truce reopens capital's airport

3 minutes ago

12 held with kites in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia company ACWA likely to invest $ 4 bln ..

3 minutes ago

Libyan Ceasefire Agreement Envisions Russian Contr ..

8 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam inaugurates development projects in NA-1 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.