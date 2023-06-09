Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar unveils Rs 14.4 trillion relief oriented federal budget

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday unveiled the Rs14.46 trillion relief oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with real GDP growth target of 3.5 percent Presenting the federal budget 2023-24 in the National Assembly, the finance minister said that although the government had set the direction of the economy on the right path, it was still facing challenges. Keeping in view the economic scenario, the government had set the modest growth target and despite being the election year, the government had presented a responsible budget rather than an election budget, he said.

The total expenses' estimate, he said was set at Rs 14.46 trillion out of which, Rs 7.3 trillion would be spent on interest payment. He said the budget deficit was expected to remain 6.54 percent and the Primary balance would be a surplus of 0.4 percent to GDP.

The tax collection of the Federal board of Revenu (FBR) for the FY 2024 has been targeted targeted at Rs 9.

2 trillion out of which the provincial share would be Rs 5.276 trillion.

The federal non-tax revenues, he said would be Rs 2.963 trillion while total income of the federal government would be Rs 6.887 billion.

Ishaq Dar said that an amount of Rs 950 billion was being allocated for the development projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24. Apart from this amount, he said an additional amount of Rs 200 billion would also be part of the development budget that would be managed through public private partnership.

He said that for the country's defence and civil administration, Rs 1.8 trillion and Rs 714 billion would be provided respectively whereas Rs 761 billion had been allocated for payments of pensions of the employees.

Ishaq Dar said that the government had estimated the expenditures of Rs 1.074 trillion for provision of subsidies in electricity, gas and other sectors.

