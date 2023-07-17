Open Menu

Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Calls On Chief Of The Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to evolving geo-economic environment and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

The Air Chief briefed the minister about various ongoing projects being carried out by the Pakistan Air Force with special focus on modernization and development of indigenous capabilities.

He also apprised the minister about�the PAF's National Aerospace Science & Technology Park project that it was aimed at fostering collaborative research, development and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cyber & computing in order to accrue maximum economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan.

The Air Chief also commended the pragmatic policies and initiatives of the government to lead the economy towards growth and stability.

The finance minister lauded the matchless professionalism of PAF personnel and stated that the government would utilize all its resources to modernize the Pakistan Air Force in order to ensure an impregnable aerial defence of the country.

He also shared broad contours of the economic policies being implemented by the government to pave the way for a prosperous and financially stable country.

He expressed his full confidence in the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force and admired the PAF leadership for producing well-equipped and skillful air warriors, who are fully capable to cope up with ever-changing challenges of aerial defence and national security.

