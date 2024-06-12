Open Menu

Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Expresses Gratitude To Coalition Partners For Guidance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, while presenting the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the leadership of government's coalition partners for their guidance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, while presenting the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the leadership of government's coalition partners for their guidance.

The minister, in his budget speech in the National Assembly, said, “I am thankful to the leadership of the coalition partners in the government, including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan and Khalid Hussain Magsi, for their guidance.”

