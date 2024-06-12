Open Menu

Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Unveils Rs18.877 Trillion Federal Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 trillion federal budget

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday unveiled the Rs18.877 trillion relief-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday unveiled the Rs18.877 trillion relief-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Presenting the federal budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, the finance minister said that GDP growth target for the fiscal year 2024-25 is fixed at 3.6 percent, whereas the inflation rate is expected to remain 12 percent.

He said that the budget deficit to GDP during the period under review is estimated at 6.9 percent, whereas the Primary surplus during the review period is projected at 1.0 percent of the GDP.

The minister said that the Revenue collection of the Federal board of Revenue is estimated to Rs12,970 billion during up-coming fiscal year, adding that tax revenue collection during the current fiscal year grew by 38 percent and the provincial share would be Rs7,438 billion.

He said that the non-tax revenue targets of the federation are fixed at Rs3,587 billion, whereas the net income of the federal government would be Rs9,119 billion.

The total expenditures of the federal government is estimated at Rs18,877 billion out of the total amount of Rs9,775 billion would be spent on interest payments.

The government has allocated Rs1,400 billion for Public Sector Development Program in its current budget, adding that an additional amount of Rs100 billion would be allocated under Public Private Partnership, he added.

This year, he said, over all development budget was the highest in the country's history comprising Rs1,500 billion.

The minister said that the government would provide Rs2,122 billion for defence, and Rs839 billion would be allocated for Civil Administration.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs1,014 billion is also allocated for pension expenses, adding that Rs1,363 billion are allocated for the subsidy of the gas, electricity and other sectors.

