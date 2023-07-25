Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedule announced

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar commenting on the return of PML-N chief on Tuesday said he will come back to the country after the announcement of the schedule for general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar commenting on the return of PML-N chief on Tuesday said he will come back to the country after the announcement of the schedule for general elections.

"Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz chief (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign to give his party a thumping victory," said Dar talking to a private news channel.

The development work in the country that halted five years ago, he said will resume under the dynamic leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as people need his service time and again.

About the delay in elections, he said there is no emergency situation in Pakistan, stating that it was the privilege of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

The ECC, he said has approved the funds required for holding general polls.

In reply to a question about holding elections in 60 or 90 days, he said that coalition parties want to conduct elections in 90 days after dissolving assemblies.

About the prime minister of the interim setup, he said consultation would be made about the selection of the caretaker prime minister.

To a question about the rupee depreciation, he said people were bearing the brunt of the PTI government as it had created a trust deficit with International Monitory Fund (IMF).

He said that the incumbent government has successfully made discussions with the international lender. Pakistan is making progress and moving in the right direction, he added.