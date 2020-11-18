Minister for five minutes lecture on coronavirus SOPs at schools

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SED) Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday emphasizing upon the safety of school children directed District Education Officers to make sure that every school teacher starts the class with five minutes talk on following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 social distancing and infection prevention control.

Appreciating the innovative approach of E&SED here during a meeting of District Performance Scorecard (DPS) held here on Wednesday the Minister appreciated the teachers' attendance at schools especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even during the COVID-19 the teachers' performance has increased, and increase in teacher's attendance results into an increase in the students' achievement." He also praised the decrease in non-functional schools, calling it an opportunity to attract increased enrollment in the government schools.

Earlier the meeting was informed that DEO Office Haripur (Male and Female) retain its top position in the province as top scorers while three female DEOs Mansehra, Haripur, and Malakand emerged among the top four districts in access rankings of E&SED and Department for International Development (DFID).

The joint District Performance Scorecard (DPS) of E&SED and DFID for the month of November E&SED assessed the performance of 56 DEOs' including 28 male and 28 female of settled districts and DEOs in 13 Newly Merged Districts (NMD) on quality and access indicators against targets set in their respective district education plans and COVID-19 safety and precautionary response of schools. COVID-19 response remained the priority area of the E&SED for ensuring safety of students and teachers.

The schools were ranked on the basis of their response to the COVID-19 situation that included provision of hygienic and safety measures to reduce the spread of the novel virus. Schools were mandated to display COVID19 related awareness posters during educational activities.

Girl schools of district Malakand and Kohat topped the list with a score of hundred percent, followed by Swabi and Haripur districts where 99.8 percent girls school ensured the display of posters in settled districts.

Another important indicator of the COVID-19 response to record how the schools adapted to the COVID situation by instituting a policy of binding students to wear facemasks.

Buner (boys) scored most to remain on top with 98.1 percent. Female schools from Upper Chitral ranked number two with 98 percent.

Shangla (boys) ranked third with 97.3 percent schools that made wearing masks necessary. Girls schools in three other settled districts made it to the top five.

Haripur (female) and upper Chitral (male) were ranked number one and two respectively in the category of making the hands wash and soap available at hand washing points.

FR Kohat scored higher in the category of availability of soap and hands wash at hands washing points in boys and girls schools with 98 and 87 percent respectively. None of the newly merged districts scored less than 70 percent in provision of hands wash and soap at the hand washing points in boys and girls schools.

As per the teacher attendance indicator the overall teacher attendance rate in settled districts during the month of November increased to a historic 92 percent with Chitral (male) topping the scorecard with 95.1 percent whereas Swabi (female) and Malakand (Female) exhibited the teacher attendance rate of 95.67 and 95.34 percent respectively.

More than 28 DEOs achieved their targets of teachers' attendance rate in settled districts. Similarly, the NMDs list was topped by FR Kohat (male) and FR Peshawar (male) respectively with scores of 89 and 88 percent.

This time, the performance scorecard on quality of education was recorded at a high 85.6 percent among girls and boys schools in Haripur, Swat (male) and Abbottabad and Malakand (both females) remained at a collective third position on the scorecard in settled districts.

In NMDs, upper Chitral (male) topped the scorecard with 84.3 percent whereas Mansehra and Haripur (both females) ranked second with 67 percent each. Chitral lower (male) and Malakand (female) reached third slot collectively with 62.6 percent each.

On the access performance scorecard, Chitral upper (male) topped with 84.3 percent whereas Mansehra (female) and Haripur (female) both scored 67 and collectively gained second position.

Not only more students are coming to schools, but students are also learning better due to the quality initiatives of E&SED. Learning outcomes of students shows improvement in quality of education, where Grade 5, Grade 8, and Grade 10 Exam results outperformed against its annual targets.

The meeting was attended by Director of E&SE Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim, and all District Education Officers (DEOs). At the end of the meeting appreciation certificates distribute among top seven position holders.