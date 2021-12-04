UrduPoint.com

Minister For Fixing Rs260 Per Kg As Tobacco Purchase Rate

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:42 PM

Minister for fixing Rs260 per Kg as tobacco purchase rate

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday directed quarters concerned to immediately resolve the problems faced by tobacco growers and purchasing of their crops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday directed quarters concerned to immediately resolve the problems faced by tobacco growers and purchasing of their crops.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of tobacco growers in his residence at district Swabi. The members of delegations informed the minister regarding purchase of their tobacco crops lying in the godowns.

Shahram said that tobacco growners could not be left on the mercy of cigarette manufacturing companies.

He said steps should be taken on emergency basis for purchase of tobacco and the crops that are being dumped in the godowns must be purchased.

He also stressed to fix Rs 260 for per kilogram of tobacco, so that the tobacco growers could get profits according to their hard work. He highlighted the need to stop exploitation of tobacco farmers and said that they should be given judicious payments of their crops.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swabi

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President ..

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President on Sunday - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health a ..

HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health and sanitation issue

5 minutes ago
 French right chooses Paris region chief to challen ..

French right chooses Paris region chief to challenge Macron

8 minutes ago
 Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning f ..

Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning for provision of basic amenitie ..

8 minutes ago
 Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

8 minutes ago
 15 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

15 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.