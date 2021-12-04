Minister for fixing Rs260 per Kg as tobacco purchase rate

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday directed quarters concerned to immediately resolve the problems faced by tobacco growers and purchasing of their crops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday directed quarters concerned to immediately resolve the problems faced by tobacco growers and purchasing of their crops.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of tobacco growers in his residence at district Swabi. The members of delegations informed the minister regarding purchase of their tobacco crops lying in the godowns.

Shahram said that tobacco growners could not be left on the mercy of cigarette manufacturing companies.

He said steps should be taken on emergency basis for purchase of tobacco and the crops that are being dumped in the godowns must be purchased.

He also stressed to fix Rs 260 for per kilogram of tobacco, so that the tobacco growers could get profits according to their hard work. He highlighted the need to stop exploitation of tobacco farmers and said that they should be given judicious payments of their crops.