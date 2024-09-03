Minister for foolproof arrangements for Mariamabad pilgrimage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on arrangements for the pilgrimage to Mariamabad during his visit to Sheikhupura.

The deputy commissioner and other relevant officers briefed the minister on the arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Minister Ramesh Singh Arora directed that best and foolproof arrangements be ensured for the pilgrimage, which will take place from September 6 to 8.

The minister said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is taking extensive measures to protect the rights of religious minorities and added that Pakistan has always promoted peace, and minorities play a vital role in nation-building.

The provincial minister emphasised that providing a peaceful environment for all religions to practice their worship and celebrate their festivals is the top priority of the Punjab government. He directed the district administration and the police department to ensure best and foolproof arrangements during the pilgrimage.

Member of Provincial Assembly Pir Ashraf Rasool, MPA Sonia Asher, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth, officials from the Christian community and other district officers were also present.