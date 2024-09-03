Minister For Foolproof Arrangements For Mariamabad Pilgrimage
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on arrangements for the pilgrimage to Mariamabad during his visit to Sheikhupura.
The deputy commissioner and other relevant officers briefed the minister on the arrangements for the pilgrimage.
Minister Ramesh Singh Arora directed that best and foolproof arrangements be ensured for the pilgrimage, which will take place from September 6 to 8.
The minister said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is taking extensive measures to protect the rights of religious minorities and added that Pakistan has always promoted peace, and minorities play a vital role in nation-building.
The provincial minister emphasised that providing a peaceful environment for all religions to practice their worship and celebrate their festivals is the top priority of the Punjab government. He directed the district administration and the police department to ensure best and foolproof arrangements during the pilgrimage.
Member of Provincial Assembly Pir Ashraf Rasool, MPA Sonia Asher, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth, officials from the Christian community and other district officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting to review Eid Milad-un-Nabi arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Landslides disrupt key roads in PK-44 following torrential rain6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests ex-President of HCCI in illegal power generation case6 minutes ago
-
CS KP directs accelerated restoration of roads in Chitral, Kumrat6 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined6 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescues 112 child beggars6 minutes ago
-
Man dies after falling from rooftop7 minutes ago
-
Ghotki to get relief after rains; Minister vows to solve problems permanently7 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to beef up Defence Day security26 minutes ago
-
BISE announces Intermediate part-II results26 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest five suspects, recovered three bikes, drugs, weapons26 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with Secretary Finance over demise of his brother27 minutes ago