Open Menu

Minister For Foolproof Arrangements For Mariamabad Pilgrimage

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Minister for foolproof arrangements for Mariamabad pilgrimage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on arrangements for the pilgrimage to Mariamabad during his visit to Sheikhupura.

The deputy commissioner and other relevant officers briefed the minister on the arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Minister Ramesh Singh Arora directed that best and foolproof arrangements be ensured for the pilgrimage, which will take place from September 6 to 8.

The minister said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is taking extensive measures to protect the rights of religious minorities and added that Pakistan has always promoted peace, and minorities play a vital role in nation-building.

The provincial minister emphasised that providing a peaceful environment for all religions to practice their worship and celebrate their festivals is the top priority of the Punjab government. He directed the district administration and the police department to ensure best and foolproof arrangements during the pilgrimage.

Member of Provincial Assembly Pir Ashraf Rasool, MPA Sonia Asher, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth, officials from the Christian community and other district officers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Government Of Punjab Provincial Assembly Visit Sheikhupura September Christian All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

3 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

4 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

5 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

5 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

9 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

18 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

18 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

18 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

18 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan