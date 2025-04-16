- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead high-level business del ..
Minister For Foreign Affairs And Trade Of Hungary Péter Szijjártó To Lead High-level Business Delegation On April 17th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on April 17th and would lead a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on April 17th and would lead a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.
The Hungarian Foreign Minister is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, a DPM's Office news release said.
Besides one-on-one meeting, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Szijjártó. Deepening collaboration in economic, trade, energy and investment sectors, is the focus of the two governments.
During the visit, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and an Agreement on Cooperation in the fields of Culture (2025-2027), Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, and the Abolition of Visas for holders of Diplomatic Passports will be signed.
Foreign Minister Szijjártó, will also interact with other dignitaries.
This would be FM Szijjártó’s second visit to Pakistan, aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.
Pakistan attaches high importance to bilateral relations with Hungary, which have gained strength due to regular high-level exchanges and commonality of views on regional and international issues. This year marks 60th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. An important hallmark of strong bilateral relations has been Hungarian oil and gas company MOL’s successful investment in Pakistan since 1999.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead hig ..
Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass pr ..
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieut ..3 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Quayes3 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting3 minutes ago
-
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead high-level business del ..3 minutes ago
-
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass project6 minutes ago
-
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking13 minutes ago
-
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers6 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhealthy food business in Chiniot7 minutes ago
-
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan12 minutes ago
-
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police12 minutes ago