Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , USAID Deputy Administrator discuss Pakistan, US ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday met with Deputy Administrator of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Isobel Coleman and discussed matters of mutual interest.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Bilawal said, "Pleased to meet USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman on the sidelines of Geneva conference on Resilient Pakistan. Exchanged views on ongoing cooperation and expressed gratitude for US's continued support for Pakistan's rescue-and-relief efforts and plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction."