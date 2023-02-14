Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Syrian embassy to convey condolence over quake-caused losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the Syrian embassy here and conveyed condolences to the Syrian envoy over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake.

The foreign minister also penned his condolatory remarks in the guests' book placed at the embassy.

Foreign Minister Bilawal assured the Syrian ambassador that the government and people of Pakistan stood by the Syrian people in that hour of the ordeal.