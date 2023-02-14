UrduPoint.com

Minister For Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits Syrian Embassy To Convey Condolence Over Quake-caused Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Syrian embassy to convey condolence over quake-caused losses

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the Syrian embassy here and conveyed condolences to the Syrian envoy over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the Syrian embassy here and conveyed condolences to the Syrian envoy over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake.

The foreign minister also penned his condolatory remarks in the guests' book placed at the embassy.

Foreign Minister Bilawal assured the Syrian ambassador that the government and people of Pakistan stood by the Syrian people in that hour of the ordeal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Earthquake Syria Government

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

23 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused ..

Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused on absence

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilater ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilateral cooperation

5 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

23 minutes ago
 Spectators rush to PSL necessitates tougher screen ..

Spectators rush to PSL necessitates tougher screening, stricter security: DC

1 minute ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.