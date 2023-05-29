Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitates Erdogan on re-election as President

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 10:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning re-election as President of Turkiye.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.
His historic victory reflects the trust of the Turkish nation in his visionary leadership. Wishing T�rkiye eternal peace and prosperity as we continue our unique journey of brotherhood."