UrduPoint.com

Minister For Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Felicitates Erdogan On Re-election As President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitates Erdogan on re-election as President

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning re-election as President of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning re-election as President of Turkiye.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.

His historic victory reflects the trust of the Turkish nation in his visionary leadership. Wishing T�rkiye eternal peace and prosperity as we continue our unique journey of brotherhood."

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Social Media Twitter Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractice ..

11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

10 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili emph ..

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili emphasizes need to ensure faciliti ..

19 seconds ago
 German govt says Chancellor Scholz has invited Erd ..

German govt says Chancellor Scholz has invited Erdogan to Berlin

21 seconds ago
 Bilawal pays tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers in ..

Bilawal pays tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers in UN

22 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends event held to reveal d ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends event held to reveal details of Emirates Mission to ..

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro holds six tournaments in t ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro holds six tournaments in three continents over two days

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.