Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitates Erdogan on re-election as President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning re-election as President of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning re-election as President of Turkiye.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.

His historic victory reflects the trust of the Turkish nation in his visionary leadership. Wishing T�rkiye eternal peace and prosperity as we continue our unique journey of brotherhood."